Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Contrasting side by side

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 2 14.40 N/A -7.16 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 124 34.53 N/A -5.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 158.6% -156.3% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 and has 11.1 Quick Ratio. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00

On the other hand, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 36.13% and its average target price is $205.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.5% and 93.5%. About 4.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.5% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -28.87% -41.64% -88.95% -87.15% -88.39% -77.24% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 4.1% -0.48% -11.54% -5% 28.02% 9.22%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -77.24% weaker performance while Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has 9.22% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.