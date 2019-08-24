Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 14.93 N/A -5.48 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.1. The Current Ratio of rival Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is 18.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.2. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 68.21%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc.