Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Comparison side by side

Both Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 2 15.42 N/A -7.16 0.00 Novavax Inc. 21 4.17 N/A -0.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 158.6% -156.3% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Novavax Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively Novavax Inc. has an average price target of $1.35, with potential downside of -73.43%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Novavax Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.5% and 34.42% respectively. 4.2% are Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.95% are Novavax Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -28.87% -41.64% -88.95% -87.15% -88.39% -77.24% Novavax Inc. -16.54% -38.94% -84.8% -81.31% -80.21% -81.82%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Novavax Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.