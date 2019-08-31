Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Comparison side by side

Both Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 13.42 N/A -5.48 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 34 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.1. The Current Ratio of rival Krystal Biotech Inc. is 33.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 33.3. Krystal Biotech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Krystal Biotech Inc. is $53.5, which is potential 18.89% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares and 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Krystal Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Krystal Biotech Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.