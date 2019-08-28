Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|12.16
|N/A
|-5.48
|0.00
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|1
|14.14
|N/A
|-0.37
|0.00
Demonstrates Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|184.2%
|-186.1%
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7% and 20.28%. Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.92%
|11.48%
|86.4%
|-59.71%
|-67.28%
|-41.75%
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0.92%
|-9.65%
|-18.3%
|-31.91%
|-55.78%
|29.98%
For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -41.75% weaker performance while Kitov Pharma Ltd has 29.98% stronger performance.
Summary
Kitov Pharma Ltd beats on 4 of the 7 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
