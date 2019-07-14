Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 2 14.34 N/A -7.16 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 16.55 N/A -0.98 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 158.6% -156.3% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -13.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1. Competitively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.6 and 6.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 102.20% and its consensus price target is $35.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.5% and 81% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.8% are KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -28.87% -41.64% -88.95% -87.15% -88.39% -77.24% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.54% -2.81% 25.94% 28.75% 172.21% 22.68%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.