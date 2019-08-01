Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 15.83 N/A -7.16 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 13 1.84 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 158.6% -156.3% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -253.4% -70%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Its competitor Jaguar Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Jaguar Health Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.5% and 12.6% respectively. Insiders owned 4.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Jaguar Health Inc. has 13.23% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -28.87% -41.64% -88.95% -87.15% -88.39% -77.24% Jaguar Health Inc. -14.17% -22.47% -28.13% -62.9% -92.77% -24.61%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. has weaker performance than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Jaguar Health Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

