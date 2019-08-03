Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Comparing side by side

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 14.68 N/A -5.48 0.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8%

Liquidity

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.1 and has 20.1 Quick Ratio. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7% and 0%. About 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.14% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. -4.36% -0.12% 120.74% 182.97% 87% 177.85%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -41.75% weaker performance while Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has 177.85% stronger performance.

Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.