Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 16.04 N/A -7.16 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 96 11.13 N/A -10.75 0.00

In table 1 we can see Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 158.6% -156.3% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Liquidity

0.1 and 0.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 9 2.64

Competitively the average target price of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $161.13, which is potential 140.35% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.5% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares and 70.8% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 22.9% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -28.87% -41.64% -88.95% -87.15% -88.39% -77.24% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.79% -4.33% -20.02% -18.89% 23.1% -12.43%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.