Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Comparison side by side

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 14.74 N/A -5.48 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 29.17 N/A -0.99 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.1. Meanwhile, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.4 consensus price target and a 370.59% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 2.5% are Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.