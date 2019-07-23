Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 16.71 N/A -7.16 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 15 5.05 N/A 3.52 4.18

Table 1 demonstrates Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Innoviva Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Innoviva Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 158.6% -156.3% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 0% 91%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1. Competitively, Innoviva Inc. has 66 and 66 for Current and Quick Ratio. Innoviva Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.5% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares and 80.7% of Innoviva Inc. shares. Insiders owned 4.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Innoviva Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -28.87% -41.64% -88.95% -87.15% -88.39% -77.24% Innoviva Inc. 0.34% 6.67% 3.16% -10.25% 0% -15.7%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Innoviva Inc.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.