Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 3 15.58 N/A -5.48 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.45 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1% ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Its competitor ChromaDex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. ChromaDex Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $9, while its potential upside is 445.45%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7% and 18.5%. About 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -41.75% weaker performance while ChromaDex Corporation has 34.99% stronger performance.

Summary

ChromaDex Corporation beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.