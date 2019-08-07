Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) Comparison side by side

Both Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|18.40
|N/A
|-5.48
|0.00
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|8.66
|N/A
|-4.59
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|184.2%
|-186.1%
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-224.9%
|-126.4%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.1. Meanwhile, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.93% are Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.92%
|11.48%
|86.4%
|-59.71%
|-67.28%
|-41.75%
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.56%
|22.05%
|-8.1%
|-14.98%
|-61.36%
|7.32%
For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -41.75% weaker performance while Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 7.32% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Capricor Therapeutics Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.
