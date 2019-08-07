Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) Comparison side by side

Both Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 18.40 N/A -5.48 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 5 8.66 N/A -4.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.1. Meanwhile, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.93% are Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -41.75% weaker performance while Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 7.32% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Capricor Therapeutics Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.