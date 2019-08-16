Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Contrasting side by side

Both Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 17.80 N/A -5.48 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 17.06 N/A 0.03 23.88

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6%

Liquidity

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $2, with potential upside of 200.75%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares and 31.9% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.