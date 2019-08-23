Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Comparing side by side

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 14.64 N/A -5.48 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 21 54.43 N/A -5.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.1. The Current Ratio of rival Arvinas Inc. is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.7. Arvinas Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Arvinas Inc.’s potential upside is 31.41% and its average price target is $31.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7% and 71.1%. Insiders owned 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Arvinas Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -41.75% weaker performance while Arvinas Inc. has 107.63% stronger performance.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.