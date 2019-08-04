Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) Analysts See $-0.37 EPS; AISIN SEIKI CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (ASEKF) SI Increased By 2.2%

Analysts expect Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) to report $-0.37 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $1.31 EPS change or 77.98% from last quarter’s $-1.68 EPS. After having $-0.60 EPS previously, Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -38.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.16. About 132,309 shares traded. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) has declined 67.28% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.28% the S&P500.

AISIN SEIKI CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ASEKF) had an increase of 2.2% in short interest. ASEKF’s SI was 278,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.2% from 272,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 2783 days are for AISIN SEIKI CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ASEKF)’s short sellers to cover ASEKF’s short positions. It closed at $34.41 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive parts, lifestyle and energy related products, and wellness related products worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.57 billion. It offers drive train related products, such as automatic and manual transmission products, and other products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides brake systems and master cylinders, ABS and ESC modulators, hydraulic boosters, disc brake calipers, brake pads, discs, high carbon disc rotors, brake assemblies, electric parking brakes, parking brake pedals, and sensors; and actuators, air suspension systems, and power tilt and telescopic steering columns.

