OUTFRONT Media (OUT) to pay $0.36 on Sep 27, 2019; TONG REN TANG TECHNOLOGIES ORDINARY SHAR (TGRNF) Shorts Lowered By 0.51%

TONG REN TANG TECHNOLOGIES ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:TGRNF) had a decrease of 0.51% in short interest. TGRNF’s SI was 390,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.51% from 392,000 shares previously. It closed at $1.22 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

OUTFRONT Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) is expected to pay $0.36 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:OUT) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.36 dividend. OUTFRONT Media Inc’s current price of $27.44 translates into 1.31% yield. OUTFRONT Media Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $27.44. About 700,226 shares traded. Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) has risen 30.67% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OUT News: 22/05/2018 – Greenridge Farm Partners with OUTFRONT Media to Launch First-Ever Out-of-Home Advertising Campaign; 25/04/2018 – OUTFRONT Media Announces Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Global Digital Out of Home (OOH) Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Clear Channel Outdoor, JCDecaux, Lamar Advertising & OUTFRONT Media – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – OUTFRONT MEDIA REPORTS HIRING OF CFO; 19/03/2018 – OUTFRONT Media EVP And Chief Financial Officer Donald Shassian To Retire; 08/03/2018 – JCDECAUX COULD EYE CLEAR CHANNEL OR OUTFRONT ASSETS IN US: CFO; 02/05/2018 – OUTFRONT MEDIA 1Q AFFO/SHR 27C; 26/04/2018 – OUTFRONT Media Awarded Long-Term Contract By The San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District For Advertising And Digital Comm; 19/03/2018 – OUTFRONT MEDIA – CFO DONALD SHASSIAN PLANS TO RETIRE IN MID-2018; 24/05/2018 – Outfront Media: Siegel Appointment Effective June 4

Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells Chinese medicines primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. It offers its products in the form of granules, water-honeyed pills, tablets, and soft capsules. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also cultivates, purchases, and sells Chinese medicinal raw materials; produces and sells ointment, tea drinks, foot care products, and healthcare products; sells medicinal products; and provides medical research and development, advertisement, and Chinese medical consultation and treatment services.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.93 billion. The firm provides advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. It has a 24.61 P/E ratio. The Company’s portfolio primarily consists of billboard displays, which are principally located on the heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under multi-year contracts with municipalities in various cities across the United States and Canada.

Among 3 analysts covering Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Outfront Media had 8 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) earned “Hold” rating by Imperial Capital on Thursday, March 21. Imperial Capital upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $2900 target in Thursday, June 6 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Imperial Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Barrington.

