OUTFRONT Media (OUT) to pay $0.36 on Sep 27, 2019; Franklin Covey Co (FC) Sentiment Is 2.06

Franklin Covey Co (FC) investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.83, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 33 active investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 16 sold and decreased their positions in Franklin Covey Co. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 6.03 million shares, up from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Franklin Covey Co in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 12 Increased: 24 New Position: 9.

OUTFRONT Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) is expected to pay $0.36 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:OUT) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.36 dividend. OUTFRONT Media Inc’s current price of $27.86 translates into 1.29% yield. OUTFRONT Media Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $27.86. About 462,528 shares traded. Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) has risen 30.67% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OUT News: 24/05/2018 – OUTFRONT MEDIA REPORTS HIRING OF CFO; 19/03/2018 – OUTFRONT Media EVP And Chief Financial Officer Donald Shassian To Retire; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 2.5% of Outfront Media; 19/03/2018 – The Body Shop Launches First-Ever U.S. Out-of-Home Advertising Campaign in Partnership with OUTFRONT Media; 02/05/2018 – Outfront Media 1Q Adj FFO/Shr 27c; 26/04/2018 – OUTFRONT Media Awarded Long-Term Contract By The San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District For Advertising And Digital Communications Platform; 08/03/2018 – JCDECAUX COULD EYE CLEAR CHANNEL OR OUTFRONT ASSETS IN US: CFO; 07/05/2018 – Thornburg Investment Buys New 1.7% Position in Outfront Media; 22/05/2018 – Greenridge Farm Partners with OUTFRONT Media to Launch First-Ever Out-of-Home Advertising Campaign; 03/04/2018 – Aleph Objects taps Made for First OOH Brand Campaign With OUTFRONT Media

Analysts await Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 184.62% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.13 per share. FC’s profit will be $5.17M for 24.77 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Covey Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -364.29% EPS growth.

Osmium Partners Llc holds 11.05% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. for 516,750 shares. Pembroke Management Ltd owns 845,503 shares or 2.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.79% invested in the company for 365,135 shares. The California-based Rice Hall James & Associates Llc has invested 0.27% in the stock. Lapides Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 20,400 shares.

Franklin Covey Co. provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills worldwide. The company has market cap of $512.29 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Direct Offices, Strategic Markets, Education Practice, and International Licensees. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers clients with training in management skills, relationship skills, and individual effectiveness, as well as personal-effectiveness literature and electronic educational solutions.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.99 billion. The firm provides advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. It has a 24.99 P/E ratio. The Company’s portfolio primarily consists of billboard displays, which are principally located on the heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under multi-year contracts with municipalities in various cities across the United States and Canada.