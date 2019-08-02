OUTFRONT Media (OUT) to pay $0.36 on Sep 27, 2019; Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Cut Its Cathay Gen Bancorp (CATY) Holding

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased Cathay Gen Bancorp (CATY) stake by 31.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 95,000 shares as Cathay Gen Bancorp (CATY)’s stock rose 1.75%. The Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc holds 207,000 shares with $7.02 million value, down from 302,000 last quarter. Cathay Gen Bancorp now has $2.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.00% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.73. About 416,432 shares traded or 6.26% up from the average. Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) has declined 10.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CATY News: 06/03/2018 Cathay General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 78C; 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $135.3 MLN VS $112.1 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cathay General Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CATY); 19/04/2018 – Cathay General Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q Net $63.8M; 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q EPS 78c

OUTFRONT Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) is expected to pay $0.36 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:OUT) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.36 dividend. OUTFRONT Media Inc’s current price of $26.89 translates into 1.34% yield. OUTFRONT Media Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $26.89. About 1.08M shares traded. Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) has risen 30.67% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OUT News: 02/05/2018 – Outfront Media 1Q EPS 6c; 19/03/2018 – The Body Shop Launches First-Ever U.S. Out-of-Home Advertising Campaign in Partnership with OUTFRONT Media; 19/03/2018 – OUTFRONT Media EVP And Chief Financial Officer Donald Shassian To Retire; 13/03/2018 – Global Digital Out of Home (OOH) Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Clear Channel Outdoor, JCDecaux, Lamar Advertising & OUTFRONT Media – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – OUTFRONT Media Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Male to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Co; 24/05/2018 – OUTFRONT MEDIA INC OUT.N SAYS MATTHEW SIEGEL APPOINTED CFO; 06/03/2018 OUTFRONT Media Partners with the University of Michigan Counseling and Psychological Services, the Steven Schwartzberg Foundation, LOGIC, Glenn Close and Michi and Brandon Marshall on Out-of-Home Mental Health Awareness Campaign; 02/05/2018 – OUTFRONT MEDIA 1Q REV. $337.9M, EST. $337.6M; 08/03/2018 – JCDECAUX COULD EYE CLEAR CHANNEL OR OUTFRONT ASSETS IN US: CFO; 24/03/2018 – JCDecaux open to bidding for U.S. peers but nothing planned – CEO

More notable recent Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Investing In Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cathay General (CATY) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Cathay General (CATY) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cathay General (CATY) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cathay General Bancorp to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 4.71% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.85 per share. CATY’s profit will be $71.04M for 10.04 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Cathay General Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $33,853 activity. The insider BINGHAM KIM R sold 900 shares worth $33,853.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold CATY shares while 75 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 56.37 million shares or 1.60% less from 57.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colorado-based Alps Advisors Incorporated has invested 0% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma holds 0.06% or 128,379 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.03% or 20,500 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 0% or 1,327 shares. 35,701 are owned by Paloma Partners Mgmt. Metropolitan Life Insur Commerce New York holds 695,668 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.01% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 0.01% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 1,259 shares. Sun Life Fincl holds 15,922 shares. Bowling Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.19% or 34,769 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communications reported 23 shares. 8,258 were accumulated by Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 157,740 shares. Strs Ohio has 5,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased Anaptysbio Inc stake by 378,784 shares to 2.67 million valued at $195.32 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) stake by 51,567 shares and now owns 323,452 shares. Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) was raised too.

More notable recent Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “Floor Traders Clash With NYSE – The Wall Street Journal” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Fewer investors have a ‘fear of missing out,’ so it may be time to buckle up, market bull suggests – CNBC” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Be Sure To Check Out Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.81 billion. The firm provides advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. It has a 37.04 P/E ratio. The Company’s portfolio primarily consists of billboard displays, which are principally located on the heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under multi-year contracts with municipalities in various cities across the United States and Canada.

Among 3 analysts covering Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Outfront Media had 8 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $22 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Imperial Capital given on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) earned “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Thursday, June 6. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Barrington.