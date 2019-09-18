Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) Forms $27.34 Double Top; Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Shorts Up By 12.81%

Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) formed double top with $29.80 target or 9.00% above today’s $27.34 share price. Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) has $3.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.34. About 44,461 shares traded. Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) has risen 30.67% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OUT News: 25/04/2018 – OUTFRONT Media Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – OUTFRONT MEDIA NAMES MATTHEW SIEGEL EVP-CFO; 19/03/2018 – The Body Shop Launches First-Ever U.S. Out-of-Home Advertising Campaign in Partnership with OUTFRONT Media; 19/03/2018 – OUTFRONT MEDIA – CFO DONALD SHASSIAN PLANS TO RETIRE IN MID-2018; 24/03/2018 – JCDecaux open to bidding for U.S. peers but nothing planned – CEO; 24/05/2018 – OUTFRONT MEDIA INC OUT.N SAYS MATTHEW SIEGEL APPOINTED CFO; 24/05/2018 – OUTFRONT Media Announces Hiring Of Chief Financial Officer; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 02/05/2018 – Outfront Media 1Q EPS 6c; 19/03/2018 – OUTFRONT MEDIA EVP & CFO DONALD SHASSIAN TO RETIRE

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) had an increase of 12.81% in short interest. NES's SI was 178,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 12.81% from 158,500 shares previously. With 17,200 avg volume, 10 days are for Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES)'s short sellers to cover NES's short positions. The SI to Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc's float is 2.23%. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.15. About 384 shares traded. Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) has declined 65.16% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.16% the S&P500.

Analysts await Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 3.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.6 per share. OUT’s profit will be $88.87M for 11.02 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Outfront Media Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.46% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Outfront Media has $3200 highest and $23 lowest target. $31’s average target is 13.39% above currents $27.34 stock price. Outfront Media had 7 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $3200 target in Friday, August 23 report. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold”. Imperial Capital upgraded the shares of OUT in report on Thursday, June 6 to “Outperform” rating.

