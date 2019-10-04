Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Marketing Services company, Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Outfront Media Inc. has 97.3% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 47.42% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Outfront Media Inc. has 0.6% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 5.19% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Outfront Media Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outfront Media Inc. 519,103,171.71% 9.70% 2.50% Industry Average 11.73% 20.40% 10.56%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Outfront Media Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Outfront Media Inc. 142.39M 27 36.48 Industry Average 12.70M 108.30M 43.24

Outfront Media Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Outfront Media Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Outfront Media Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.50 2.92

With average price target of $32, Outfront Media Inc. has a potential upside of 15.52%. As a group, Marketing Services companies have a potential upside of 146.93%. Given Outfront Media Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Outfront Media Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Outfront Media Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outfront Media Inc. -0.8% 5.8% 15.27% 30.61% 30.67% 50% Industry Average 4.40% 10.41% 13.49% 11.85% 56.39% 35.32%

For the past year Outfront Media Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Outfront Media Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Outfront Media Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.32 and has 2.23 Quick Ratio. Outfront Media Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Outfront Media Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Outfront Media Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.15. Competitively, Outfront Media Inc.’s peers are 10.70% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.89 beta.

Dividends

Outfront Media Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Outfront Media Inc.’s competitors beat Outfront Media Inc.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States and Canada. The company provides advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its portfolio primarily consists of billboard displays, which are principally located on the heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under multi-year contracts with municipalities in various cities across the United States and Canada. The company also offers value-added services, such as pre-campaign category research, consumer insights, creative design support, print production, and post-campaign tracking and analytics. It primarily serves the retail, television, and healthcare/pharmaceutical industries. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as CBS Outdoor Americas Inc. and changed its name to OUTFRONT Media Inc. in November 2014. OUTFRONT Media Inc. is based in New York, New York.