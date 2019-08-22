Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Marketing Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outfront Media Inc. 25 2.35 N/A 0.75 36.48 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. 5 0.46 N/A -0.70 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Outfront Media Inc. and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Outfront Media Inc. and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outfront Media Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 2.5% Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Outfront Media Inc. has a 1.15 beta, while its volatility is 15.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s 0.71 beta is the reason why it is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Outfront Media Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Outfront Media Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Outfront Media Inc. and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Outfront Media Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Outfront Media Inc. is $28, with potential upside of 0.39%. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.5 consensus target price and a 146.21% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Outfront Media Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.3% of Outfront Media Inc. shares and 62.62% of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Outfront Media Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outfront Media Inc. -0.8% 5.8% 15.27% 30.61% 30.67% 50% Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. -14.41% -35.39% -36.61% -43.89% -29.53% -41.62%

For the past year Outfront Media Inc. has 50% stronger performance while Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. has -41.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Outfront Media Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States and Canada. The company provides advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its portfolio primarily consists of billboard displays, which are principally located on the heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under multi-year contracts with municipalities in various cities across the United States and Canada. The company also offers value-added services, such as pre-campaign category research, consumer insights, creative design support, print production, and post-campaign tracking and analytics. It primarily serves the retail, television, and healthcare/pharmaceutical industries. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as CBS Outdoor Americas Inc. and changed its name to OUTFRONT Media Inc. in November 2014. OUTFRONT Media Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces. It operates in two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising (Americas) and International Outdoor Advertising (International). The company offers advertising services through billboards comprising bulletins and posters; street furniture displays, including advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; and other out-of-home advertising displays, such as wallscapes and spectaculars, as well as mall displays and other small displays. It also operates SmartBike bicycle rental program, which provides bicycles for rent to the general public in various municipalities; and sells street furniture equipment, as well as provides cleaning and maintenance, and production and creative services. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. serves business services, technology, beverage, travel, retail, entertainment, telecommunications, food and food products, and automotive accessories and equipment industries. As of December 31, 2016, it owned or operated approximately 590,000 advertising displays worldwide. The company was formerly known as Eller Media Company and changed its name to Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. in August 2005. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of iHeartCommunications, Inc.