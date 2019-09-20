Otter Tail (OTTR) Shareholder First Washington Lowered Holding by $400,400 as Share Price Rose; Diker Management Has Raised Its Liveperson (LPSN) Position by $3.37 Million; Share Value Rose

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Otter Tail Corp (OTTR) by 71.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.77% . The institutional investor held 3,062 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $162,000, down from 10,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Otter Tail Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.82. About 81,234 shares traded. Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) has risen 12.14% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical OTTR News: 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL 1Q OPER REV. $241.3M; 20/04/2018 – OTTER TAIL – FILED A REQUEST WITH SOUTH DAKOTA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION TO INCREASE ITS RATES; 07/05/2018 – Otter Tail 1Q EPS 66c; 07/05/2018 – Otter Tail 1Q Rev $241.3M; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL CORP OTTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.90 TO $2.05; 30/04/2018 – Otter Tail Corporation Will Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 20/04/2018 – DJ Otter Tail Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OTTR); 19/04/2018 – Yamaha Announces Power Assist Electric Bicycles on Display at Sea Otter Classic; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $1.90 TO $2.05, EST. $1.93; 09/05/2018 – AISENSE ANNOUNCES GENERAL AVAILABILITY AND PREMIUM VERSION OF OTTER VOICE NOTES, DESIGNED FOR BUSINESS PEOPLE, JOURNALISTS AND STUDENTS

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Liveperson Inc (LPSN) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 120,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The hedge fund held 210,491 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.90 million, up from 90,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Liveperson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $38.43. About 686,694 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Rev $237M-$243M; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 7c-10c; 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era; 22/05/2018 – LivePerson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – LivePerson launches world’s most advanced platform to connect large brands and consumers via Alexa and Google Assistant; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Raises Midpoint of 2018 Rev and Profit Guidance Ranges; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC – 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE RANGE IS NOW $239 MLN TO $243 MLN; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 11c-Adj EPS 15c; 08/05/2018 – LivePerson launches conversational commerce partner program for solution providers serving SMBs

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $202.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 58,300 shares to 204,850 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 264,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SNCR).