Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ)

Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) and Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) are two firms in the Diversified Utilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otter Tail Corporation 51 2.31 N/A 2.07 25.84 Cosan Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.55 26.58

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Otter Tail Corporation and Cosan Limited. Cosan Limited is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Otter Tail Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Otter Tail Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Cosan Limited, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Otter Tail Corporation and Cosan Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otter Tail Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 4% Cosan Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Otter Tail Corporation and Cosan Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otter Tail Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Cosan Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Otter Tail Corporation is $60, with potential upside of 11.73%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Otter Tail Corporation and Cosan Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.8% and 64.67%. About 1.6% of Otter Tail Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.17% of Cosan Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otter Tail Corporation 1.89% 2.2% 5.77% 12.4% 12.14% 7.53% Cosan Limited -0.14% 9.89% 23.69% 36.47% 72.79% 66.7%

For the past year Otter Tail Corporation has weaker performance than Cosan Limited

Summary

Otter Tail Corporation beats Cosan Limited on 9 of the 11 factors.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics business primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota, as well as operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. markets. This segment serves approximately 131,546 residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers. Otter Tail CorporationÂ’s Manufacturing segment stamps, fabricates, welds, paints, and laser cuts metal components for use in the recreational vehicle, agricultural, oil and gas, lawn and garden, industrial equipment, health and fitness, and enclosure industries; and manufactures and fabricates parts for off-road equipment, mining machinery, oil fields and offshore oil rigs, wind industry components, broadcast antennae, and farm equipment, as well as for equipment manufacturers. This segment also manufactures and sells thermoformed products for the horticulture industry; and manufactures products, such as clamshell packing, blister packs, returnable pallets, and handling trays for shipping and storing odd-shaped or difficult-to-handle parts for customers in the medical and life sciences, recreation, and electronics industries. The companyÂ’s Plastics segment manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride pipes for municipal water, rural water, wastewater, storm drainage system, and other uses. This segment markets its products to wholesalers and distributors through independent sales representatives, company salespersons, and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Otter Tail Power Company and changed its name to Otter Tail Corporation in 2001. Otter Tail Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol, and fuel businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The companyÂ’s RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol. This segment is also involved in activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse; and holds interests in companies involved in research and development on new technology. Its RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis segment distributes and markets fuels, primarily through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand in Brazil. The companyÂ’s COMGÃS segment distributes piped natural gas to customers in the industrial, residential, commercial, automotive, thermogeneration, and cogeneration sectors in part of the State of Sao Paulo. Its Cosan LogÃ­stica segment provides logistics services for transport, storage, and port loading of commodities, primarily for sugar products; and leasing or lending of locomotives, wagons, and other railway equipment. The companyÂ’s Lubricants segment produces and distributes lubricants under the Mobil brand and Comma name. Cosan Limited operates a network of approximately 6,000 Shell service stations and 960 convenience stores, as well as 67 distribution terminals and 64 airport terminals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.