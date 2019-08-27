Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) and Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:SKYS) Comparing side by side

As Diversified Utilities businesses, Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) and Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:SKYS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otter Tail Corporation 51 2.15 N/A 2.07 25.84 Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. 1 0.42 N/A -0.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Otter Tail Corporation and Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Otter Tail Corporation and Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otter Tail Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 4% Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -20.8% -3.7%

Risk and Volatility

Otter Tail Corporation’s 0.34 beta indicates that its volatility is 66.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.’s 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

Otter Tail Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Otter Tail Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Otter Tail Corporation and Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otter Tail Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Otter Tail Corporation has a 20.48% upside potential and a consensus target price of $60.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Otter Tail Corporation and Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.8% and 24.9%. Otter Tail Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.6%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otter Tail Corporation 1.89% 2.2% 5.77% 12.4% 12.14% 7.53% Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. 3.75% 3.79% -18.52% -2.64% -44.99% 3.77%

For the past year Otter Tail Corporation was more bullish than Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.

Summary

Otter Tail Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics business primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota, as well as operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. markets. This segment serves approximately 131,546 residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers. Otter Tail CorporationÂ’s Manufacturing segment stamps, fabricates, welds, paints, and laser cuts metal components for use in the recreational vehicle, agricultural, oil and gas, lawn and garden, industrial equipment, health and fitness, and enclosure industries; and manufactures and fabricates parts for off-road equipment, mining machinery, oil fields and offshore oil rigs, wind industry components, broadcast antennae, and farm equipment, as well as for equipment manufacturers. This segment also manufactures and sells thermoformed products for the horticulture industry; and manufactures products, such as clamshell packing, blister packs, returnable pallets, and handling trays for shipping and storing odd-shaped or difficult-to-handle parts for customers in the medical and life sciences, recreation, and electronics industries. The companyÂ’s Plastics segment manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride pipes for municipal water, rural water, wastewater, storm drainage system, and other uses. This segment markets its products to wholesalers and distributors through independent sales representatives, company salespersons, and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Otter Tail Power Company and changed its name to Otter Tail Corporation in 2001. Otter Tail Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.