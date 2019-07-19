Ottawa Bancorp Inc. (OTTW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Both Ottawa Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OTTW) and Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) are Regional – Midwest Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ottawa Bancorp Inc. 13 4.02 N/A 0.60 22.97 Wintrust Financial Corporation 72 2.84 N/A 5.95 12.13

In table 1 we can see Ottawa Bancorp Inc. and Wintrust Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Wintrust Financial Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Bancorp Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Ottawa Bancorp Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ottawa Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 1.8% 0.3% Wintrust Financial Corporation 0.00% 11% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.49 beta indicates that Ottawa Bancorp Inc. is 51.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Wintrust Financial Corporation is 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.98 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ottawa Bancorp Inc. and Wintrust Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ottawa Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Wintrust Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Wintrust Financial Corporation is $80, which is potential 21.30% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ottawa Bancorp Inc. and Wintrust Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 23.3% and 91.9% respectively. Ottawa Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, Wintrust Financial Corporation has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ottawa Bancorp Inc. 1.18% 4.85% 4.77% 1.39% 2.77% 6.1% Wintrust Financial Corporation -3.42% -2.86% -0.95% -7.49% -21.89% 8.65%

For the past year Ottawa Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Wintrust Financial Corporation

Summary

Wintrust Financial Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Ottawa Bancorp Inc.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts. It also provides one-to-four family residential, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising auto, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois.

Wintrust Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and other financial products and services to customers in the Chicago metropolitan area and in southern Wisconsin. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional customers. It provides deposit products, such as non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings deposits, and domestic time deposits; loans comprising home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and ATMs, Internet banking, and other services. This segment is also involved in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market; and provision of lending, deposits, and cash management services to condominium, homeowner and community associations, as well as asset-based lending for middle-market companies. In addition, this segment provides loan and deposit services to mortgage brokerage companies; lending to restaurant franchisees; small business administration loans; and financial solutions for hospitals, non-profits, educational institutions, and local government operations. The Specialty Finance segment offers commercial insurance premium and life insurance premium financing services for businesses and individuals; short-term accounts receivable financing services; and payrolls data processing, billing, and cash management services to the temporary staffing industry. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management services, including trust and investment, asset management, securities brokerage services, and retirement plan services. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 155 banking locations. Wintrust Financial Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.