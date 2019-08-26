Ottawa Bancorp Inc. (OTTW)’s Financial Results Comparing With U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Both Ottawa Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OTTW) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) are Regional – Midwest Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ottawa Bancorp Inc. 13 3.85 N/A 0.60 21.93 U.S. Bancorp 52 3.82 N/A 4.26 13.42

In table 1 we can see Ottawa Bancorp Inc. and U.S. Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. U.S. Bancorp seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Ottawa Bancorp Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Ottawa Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than U.S. Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ottawa Bancorp Inc. and U.S. Bancorp’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ottawa Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 1.8% 0.3% U.S. Bancorp 0.00% 15.1% 1.5%

Risk and Volatility

Ottawa Bancorp Inc. has a 0.49 beta, while its volatility is 51.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, U.S. Bancorp’s 8.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Ottawa Bancorp Inc. and U.S. Bancorp can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ottawa Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 U.S. Bancorp 1 3 1 2.20

Competitively U.S. Bancorp has an average price target of $57.8, with potential upside of 13.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.3% of Ottawa Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.1% of U.S. Bancorp are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2% of Ottawa Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are U.S. Bancorp’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ottawa Bancorp Inc. 0.46% 1.22% -0.76% -0.91% -1.3% 1.32% U.S. Bancorp 0.99% 7.81% 7.61% 11.97% 7.87% 25.05%

For the past year Ottawa Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than U.S. Bancorp.

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats on 8 of the 10 factors Ottawa Bancorp Inc.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts. It also provides one-to-four family residential, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising auto, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides a range of financial services in the United States. It offers depository services, which include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; and lending services, such as traditional credit products, as well as credit card services, leasing financing, import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. The company also provides ancillary services, including capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. In addition, the company offers investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its markets, as well as fund administration services to a range of mutual and other funds. Further, it provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services; and merchant processing services, as well as offers cash and investment management, ATM processing, mortgage banking, and brokerage and leasing services. The company serves individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions. The company offers its services through a network of 3,106 banking offices primarily in the Midwest and West regions of the United States; and a network of 4,842 ATMs, as well as through on-line services and over mobile devices. U.S. Bancorp was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.