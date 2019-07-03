Ottawa Bancorp Inc. (OTTW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC)

This is a contrast between Ottawa Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OTTW) and Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Regional – Midwest Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ottawa Bancorp Inc. 13 3.97 N/A 0.60 22.97 Macatawa Bank Corporation 10 4.38 N/A 0.83 12.60

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ottawa Bancorp Inc. and Macatawa Bank Corporation. Macatawa Bank Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ottawa Bancorp Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Ottawa Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Macatawa Bank Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ottawa Bancorp Inc. and Macatawa Bank Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ottawa Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 1.8% 0.3% Macatawa Bank Corporation 0.00% 15% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

Ottawa Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.49 and its 51.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Macatawa Bank Corporation’s 45.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.55 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ottawa Bancorp Inc. and Macatawa Bank Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 23.3% and 31.8% respectively. 0.5% are Ottawa Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% are Macatawa Bank Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ottawa Bancorp Inc. 1.18% 4.85% 4.77% 1.39% 2.77% 6.1% Macatawa Bank Corporation -2.15% -0.38% 1.75% -2.24% -4.73% 8.84%

For the past year Ottawa Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Macatawa Bank Corporation

Summary

Macatawa Bank Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Ottawa Bancorp Inc.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts. It also provides one-to-four family residential, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising auto, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services primarily in Western Michigan. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts and time deposits, transaction accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans offered to finance operations and equipment; commercial real estate loans primarily comprising construction and development loans, and multi-family and other non-residential real estate loans; retail loans that primarily consist of residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes. The company also offers cash management services, safe deposit boxes, trust services, ATMs, Internet and banking services, and debit cards, as well as various brokerage services, including discount brokerage, personal financial planning, and consultation regarding mutual funds. It serves individuals, businesses, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities through 26 branch offices, as well as a lending and operation service facility in Ottawa County, Kent County, and northern Allegan County, Michigan. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Holland, Michigan.