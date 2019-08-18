Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTTW) Reaches $13.10 1 Year Low; Align Technology (ALGN) Sellers Increased By 23.94% Their Shorts

Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) had an increase of 23.94% in short interest. ALGN’s SI was 3.67M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 23.94% from 2.96M shares previously. With 1.03M avg volume, 4 days are for Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN)’s short sellers to cover ALGN’s short positions. The SI to Align Technology Inc’s float is 5.05%. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $177.29. About 1.06 million shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub (SDC) Dispute; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands Invisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Pa; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS $1.17, EST. 98C; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – QTRLY SHR $1.17; 09/05/2018 – 3Shape Files US Patent Infringement Complaint Against Align Technology; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends Invisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Align Technology

The stock of Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTTW) hit a new 52-week low and has $12.18 target or 7.00% below today’s $13.10 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $43.58M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 18 by Barchart.com. If the $12.18 price target is reached, the company will be worth $3.05 million less. The stock increased 4.63% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $13.1. About 3,916 shares traded or 57.46% up from the average. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTTW) has declined 1.30% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical OTTW News: 14/03/2018 – Ottawa Bancorp Board Declares One-Time Special Cash Div of 6.5c/Share; 17/05/2018 – Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Announces Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend and One-Time Special Dividend; 14/03/2018 – OTTAWA SAVINGS BANCORP INC – BOARD APPROVED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND FROM $0.04 PER SHARE TO $0.05 PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 – Ottawa Bancorp Raises Dividend to 5c Vs. 4c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ottawa Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OTTW)

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Ottawa Savings Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate clients in Illinois. The company has market cap of $43.58 million. The firm offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts. It has a 22.02 P/E ratio. It also provides one-to-four family residential, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising auto, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

Among 4 analysts covering Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Align Tech has $34000 highest and $278 lowest target. $307.80’s average target is 73.61% above currents $177.29 stock price. Align Tech had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Robert W. Baird.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. HOGAN JOSEPH M bought $998,169 worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) on Friday, August 2. Shares for $206,921 were bought by Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj on Tuesday, August 6.