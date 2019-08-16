Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTTW) Reaches $12.56 52-Week Low; Massachusetts Financial Services Company Raised Its Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Stake

The stock of Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTTW) hit a new 52-week low and has $11.68 target or 7.00% below today’s $12.56 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $41.78 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. If the $11.68 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.92 million less. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.56. About 3,550 shares traded or 46.69% up from the average. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTTW) has declined 1.30% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical OTTW News: 14/03/2018 – Ottawa Bancorp Raises Dividend to 5c Vs. 4c; 14/03/2018 Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Announces Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend and One-Time Special Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ottawa Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OTTW); 17/05/2018 – Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Ottawa Bancorp Board Declares One-Time Special Cash Div of 6.5c/Share; 14/03/2018 – OTTAWA SAVINGS BANCORP INC – BOARD APPROVED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND FROM $0.04 PER SHARE TO $0.05 PER SHARE

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) stake by 6.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Massachusetts Financial Services Company acquired 535,831 shares as Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS)’s stock declined 11.26%. The Massachusetts Financial Services Company holds 8.40 million shares with $363.99M value, up from 7.86 million last quarter. Hd Supply Hldgs Inc now has $6.49B valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $38.01. About 715,316 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS)

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Ottawa Savings Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate clients in Illinois. The company has market cap of $41.78 million. The firm offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts. It has a 21.11 P/E ratio. It also provides one-to-four family residential, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising auto, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Network Llc reported 178 shares. New York-based Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 487,789 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt reported 64,584 shares stake. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 0.06% stake. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc has 0% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 1,761 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 121,333 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Lc holds 16,585 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp has 0.02% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 1.23M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 104,885 shares. Pnc Group Inc reported 35,291 shares. Sei Invs Co holds 0.03% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) or 231,591 shares. Moreover, Reilly Financial Advisors Lc has 0% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Charles Schwab Inv Inc accumulated 841,052 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 55,605 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. HD Supply Holdings has $51 highest and $44 lowest target. $46.75’s average target is 22.99% above currents $38.01 stock price. HD Supply Holdings had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Wolfe Research on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”.