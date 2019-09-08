Ottawa Bancorp Inc. (OTTW) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Comparing side by side

As Regional – Midwest Banks businesses, Ottawa Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OTTW) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ottawa Bancorp Inc. 13 3.73 N/A 0.60 21.93 KeyCorp 17 2.69 N/A 1.67 10.99

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ottawa Bancorp Inc. and KeyCorp. KeyCorp is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Bancorp Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Ottawa Bancorp Inc. is presently more expensive than KeyCorp, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ottawa Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 1.8% 0.3% KeyCorp 0.00% 12.8% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.49 beta means Ottawa Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 51.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, KeyCorp’s 24.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ottawa Bancorp Inc. and KeyCorp Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ottawa Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KeyCorp 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively KeyCorp has a consensus price target of $18.67, with potential upside of 11.13%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ottawa Bancorp Inc. and KeyCorp are owned by institutional investors at 24.3% and 82.9% respectively. Insiders owned 2% of Ottawa Bancorp Inc. shares. Comparatively, KeyCorp has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ottawa Bancorp Inc. 0.46% 1.22% -0.76% -0.91% -1.3% 1.32% KeyCorp -0.38% 2.97% 5.88% 10.4% -13.14% 24.29%

For the past year Ottawa Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than KeyCorp.

Summary

KeyCorp beats Ottawa Bancorp Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts. It also provides one-to-four family residential, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising auto, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois.

KeyCorp operates as the bank holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients in the United States. The companyÂ’s Key Community Bank segment offers deposit and investment products; personal finance services and loans, including residential mortgages, home equity, credit cards, and various installment loans; deposits, investment and credit products, and business advisory services; and financial, estate and retirement planning, and asset management services to high-net-worth clients. This segment also provides commercial lending, cash management, equipment leasing, investment, insurance including commercial property and casualty, as well as captive insurance and employee benefit programs, succession planning, access to capital markets, derivatives, and foreign exchange services to mid-sized businesses. Its Key Corporate Bank segment offers a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans for middle market clients comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public, real estate, and technology sectors. In addition, KeyCorp provides personal, securities lending, and custody services; access to mutual funds; treasury, investment and international banking, and investment management services; public retirement plans, and foundations and endowments plans; and financial services consisting of community development financing, securities underwriting, and brokerage, as well as merchant services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1,217 retail banking branches and 1,593 automated teller machines, as well as a telephone banking call center. KeyCorp was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.