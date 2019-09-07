Ottawa Bancorp Inc. (OTTW) and First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Ottawa Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OTTW) and First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Midwest Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ottawa Bancorp Inc. 13 3.73 N/A 0.60 21.93 First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 21 3.13 N/A 1.69 12.84

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ottawa Bancorp Inc. and First Midwest Bancorp Inc. First Midwest Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Bancorp Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Ottawa Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than First Midwest Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ottawa Bancorp Inc. and First Midwest Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ottawa Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 1.8% 0.3% First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.49 shows that Ottawa Bancorp Inc. is 51.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, First Midwest Bancorp Inc. is 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ottawa Bancorp Inc. and First Midwest Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ottawa Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively First Midwest Bancorp Inc. has a consensus target price of $22, with potential upside of 17.33%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.3% of Ottawa Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.2% of First Midwest Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Ottawa Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2%. Comparatively, First Midwest Bancorp Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ottawa Bancorp Inc. 0.46% 1.22% -0.76% -0.91% -1.3% 1.32% First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 2.27% 4.44% 3.1% -2.66% -19.08% 9.19%

For the past year Ottawa Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than First Midwest Bancorp Inc.

Summary

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Ottawa Bancorp Inc.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts. It also provides one-to-four family residential, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising auto, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois.