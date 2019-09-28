Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Both Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 2 -0.06 24.46M -1.66 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.35 10.37M -1.95 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Otonomy Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 1,106,086,641.95% -60.1% -48.1% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 37,315,581.14% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Otonomy Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Otonomy Inc.’s upside potential is 277.36% at a $8 average target price. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $37 average target price and a 43.69% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Otonomy Inc. is looking more favorable than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.28% of Otonomy Inc. shares. Comparatively, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 51.22% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98%

For the past year Otonomy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.