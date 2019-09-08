Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Both Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 3 99.31 N/A -1.66 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00

Demonstrates Otonomy Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9%

Risk & Volatility

Otonomy Inc. has a 2.33 beta, while its volatility is 133.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s beta is 1.47 which is 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Otonomy Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Otonomy Inc. is $8, with potential upside of 272.09%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Otonomy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.28%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. has 53.51% stronger performance while Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has -75.78% weaker performance.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.