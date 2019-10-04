Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)

Since Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 2 -0.06 24.46M -1.66 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 27.62M -0.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Otonomy Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Otonomy Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 1,112,981,753.65% -60.1% -48.1% Sophiris Bio Inc. 3,554,240,123.54% 582.1% -40.2%

Risk and Volatility

Otonomy Inc. is 133.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.33 beta. Sophiris Bio Inc. on the other hand, has 2.86 beta which makes it 186.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Otonomy Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Otonomy Inc. has an average price target of $8, and a 266.97% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Sophiris Bio Inc. is $6, which is potential 943.48% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Sophiris Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Otonomy Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares and 7.7% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.28% of Otonomy Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year Otonomy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Summary

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats Otonomy Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.