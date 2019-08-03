Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 3 123.51 N/A -1.66 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00

Demonstrates Otonomy Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Otonomy Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.33 beta means Otonomy Inc.’s volatility is 133.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.73 beta and it is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Otonomy Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Otonomy Inc. has an average price target of $5, and a 95.31% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Otonomy Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.6% and 10.4%. Insiders owned roughly 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. had bullish trend while Seelos Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Otonomy Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.