Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Otonomy Inc.
|3
|123.51
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.43
|0.00
Demonstrates Otonomy Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Otonomy Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Otonomy Inc.
|0.00%
|-60.1%
|-48.1%
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-671.1%
Volatility & Risk
A 2.33 beta means Otonomy Inc.’s volatility is 133.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.73 beta and it is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Otonomy Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Otonomy Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Otonomy Inc. has an average price target of $5, and a 95.31% upside potential.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Otonomy Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.6% and 10.4%. Insiders owned roughly 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Otonomy Inc.
|5.58%
|9.23%
|6.37%
|39.9%
|-13.94%
|53.51%
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.85%
|-18.6%
|-39.45%
|-60.23%
|-84.18%
|-69.62%
For the past year Otonomy Inc. had bullish trend while Seelos Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Otonomy Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
