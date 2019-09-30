Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 2 -0.06 24.46M -1.66 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 162 -0.81 50.26M -9.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Otonomy Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 1,110,052,189.70% -60.1% -48.1% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 31,097,636.43% -43.5% -40.6%

Risk and Volatility

Otonomy Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 133.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.33 beta. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.51 beta is the reason why it is 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Otonomy Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Otonomy Inc.’s upside potential is 270.37% at a $8 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares and 98.75% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.2% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. was less bullish than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Otonomy Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.