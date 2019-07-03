Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 2 123.52 N/A -1.66 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 53.37 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Otonomy Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Otonomy Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

$5 is Otonomy Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 93.05%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Otonomy Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.9% and 46.35%. 0.28% are Otonomy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. -6.17% 3.58% 40.29% 16.53% -36.48% 56.22% Realm Therapeutics Plc -1.98% -18.17% 46.67% 5.26% 0% 78.38%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. was less bullish than Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.