Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 3 123.51 N/A -1.66 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 11.16 N/A -1.94 0.00

Demonstrates Otonomy Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Otonomy Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Otonomy Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Otonomy Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 95.31% and an $5 average price target. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 average price target and a 35.27% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Otonomy Inc. is looking more favorable than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares and 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.1% are Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. has weaker performance than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.