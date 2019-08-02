Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Otonomy Inc.
|3
|123.51
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|11.16
|N/A
|-1.94
|0.00
Demonstrates Otonomy Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Otonomy Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Otonomy Inc.
|0.00%
|-60.1%
|-48.1%
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-32.5%
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Otonomy Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Otonomy Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Otonomy Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 95.31% and an $5 average price target. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 average price target and a 35.27% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Otonomy Inc. is looking more favorable than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares and 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.1% are Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Otonomy Inc.
|5.58%
|9.23%
|6.37%
|39.9%
|-13.94%
|53.51%
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|-10.55%
|-11.49%
|9.33%
|36.22%
|58.11%
|63.74%
For the past year Otonomy Inc. has weaker performance than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.
