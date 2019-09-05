Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN)

Since Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 3 93.60 N/A -1.66 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.09 N/A -5.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Otonomy Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.33 shows that Otonomy Inc. is 133.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s 112.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.12 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Otonomy Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Otonomy Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 273.83% and an $8 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares and 55.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Otonomy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.28%. Competitively, Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. had bullish trend while Novelion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.