Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK)

We are contrasting Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 3 101.91 N/A -1.66 0.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 98.60 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Otonomy Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.33 shows that Otonomy Inc. is 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, NewLink Genetics Corporation has beta of 1.31 which is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Otonomy Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Otonomy Inc.’s upside potential is 114.59% at a $5 average price target. NewLink Genetics Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $4 average price target and a 161.44% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that NewLink Genetics Corporation appears more favorable than Otonomy Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Otonomy Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 61.6% and 34.6% respectively. Insiders held 0.28% of Otonomy Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45%

For the past year Otonomy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Summary

NewLink Genetics Corporation beats Otonomy Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.