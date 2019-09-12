Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Both Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Otonomy Inc.
|3
|93.82
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.99
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Otonomy Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Otonomy Inc.
|0.00%
|-60.1%
|-48.1%
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-83.8%
|-74%
Risk & Volatility
A 2.33 beta indicates that Otonomy Inc. is 133.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 181.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.81 beta.
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Otonomy Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Otonomy Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
Otonomy Inc.’s average target price is $8, while its potential upside is 272.96%. Competitively Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $5, with potential upside of 189.02%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Otonomy Inc. seems more appealing than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Otonomy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.28%. Competitively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Otonomy Inc.
|5.58%
|9.23%
|6.37%
|39.9%
|-13.94%
|53.51%
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|13.12%
|-74.36%
|-73.49%
|-65.41%
|-84.72%
|-61.67%
For the past year Otonomy Inc. had bullish trend while Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Otonomy Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.
