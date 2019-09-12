Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Both Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 3 93.82 N/A -1.66 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Otonomy Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.33 beta indicates that Otonomy Inc. is 133.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 181.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.81 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Otonomy Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Otonomy Inc.’s average target price is $8, while its potential upside is 272.96%. Competitively Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $5, with potential upside of 189.02%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Otonomy Inc. seems more appealing than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Otonomy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.28%. Competitively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. had bullish trend while Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.