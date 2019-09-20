Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

We will be comparing the differences between Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 3 96.23 N/A -1.66 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Otonomy Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Otonomy Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Otonomy Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Otonomy Inc.’s upside potential is 263.64% at a $8 consensus target price. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 consensus target price and a 36.52% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Otonomy Inc. is looking more favorable than Magenta Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares and 85.4% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.28% of Otonomy Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. has weaker performance than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Otonomy Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.