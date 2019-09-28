Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Both Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 2 -0.06 24.46M -1.66 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 83.53M 0.11 1.68

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 1,106,086,641.95% -60.1% -48.1% Histogenics Corporation 38,020,027,309.97% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Otonomy Inc. has a beta of 2.33 and its 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Histogenics Corporation has a 3.29 beta which is 229.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Otonomy Inc. and Histogenics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Otonomy Inc.’s consensus price target is $8, while its potential upside is 277.36%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares and 13% of Histogenics Corporation shares. About 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Otonomy Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Histogenics Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Histogenics Corporation beats Otonomy Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.