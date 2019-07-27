Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

Since Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 2 132.68 N/A -1.66 0.00 Equillium Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 highlights Otonomy Inc. and Equillium Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Otonomy Inc. and Equillium Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Otonomy Inc. and Equillium Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Otonomy Inc. has a 81.82% upside potential and an average target price of $5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Otonomy Inc. and Equillium Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.9% and 28.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Equillium Inc. has 14.76% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. -6.17% 3.58% 40.29% 16.53% -36.48% 56.22% Equillium Inc. -0.49% -0.17% -15.5% -63.33% 0% -25.86%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. had bullish trend while Equillium Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Equillium Inc. beats Otonomy Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.