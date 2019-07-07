Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 2 122.55 N/A -1.66 0.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 8 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Otonomy Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Otonomy Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Otonomy Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75

The upside potential is 96.85% for Otonomy Inc. with average target price of $5. DBV Technologies S.A. on the other hand boasts of a $17.25 average target price and a 65.87% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Otonomy Inc. appears more favorable than DBV Technologies S.A., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Otonomy Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.9% and 46.27%. 0.28% are Otonomy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. -6.17% 3.58% 40.29% 16.53% -36.48% 56.22% DBV Technologies S.A. -0.85% 2.99% 32.06% -51.51% -61.39% 45.02%

For the past year Otonomy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than DBV Technologies S.A.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats DBV Technologies S.A. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.