Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (:)

Since Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (:) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 2 -0.06 24.46M -1.66 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Otonomy Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 1,107,338,494.27% -60.1% -48.1% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3%

Volatility and Risk

Otonomy Inc.’s current beta is 2.33 and it happens to be 133.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s 94.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.94 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Otonomy Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$8 is Otonomy Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 257.14%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Otonomy Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.6% and 4.8%. About 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has 1.96% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. had bullish trend while Cytori Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.