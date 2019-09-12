Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 3 98.85 N/A -1.66 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 18 13.08 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights Otonomy Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3%

Risk and Volatility

Otonomy Inc.’s 2.33 beta indicates that its volatility is 133.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s beta is 3.05 which is 205.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Otonomy Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 272.09% for Otonomy Inc. with consensus price target of $8. Competitively the consensus price target of Coherus BioSciences Inc. is $33.67, which is potential 65.86% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Otonomy Inc. seems more appealing than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.45% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Otonomy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.28%. Competitively, Coherus BioSciences Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. was less bullish than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.