Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 3 94.04 N/A -1.66 0.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 185.68 N/A -2.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see Otonomy Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Otonomy Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6%

Analyst Ratings

Otonomy Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Otonomy Inc. has a 132.56% upside potential and a consensus target price of $5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares and 29% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares. 0.28% are Otonomy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. was more bullish than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Otonomy Inc. beats Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.