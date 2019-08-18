Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)

Both Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 3 97.54 N/A -1.66 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 11.37 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Otonomy Inc. and Cerus Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Otonomy Inc. and Cerus Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Volatility & Risk

Otonomy Inc.’s 2.33 beta indicates that its volatility is 133.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Cerus Corporation has a 1.6 beta and it is 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Otonomy Inc. and Cerus Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Otonomy Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 124.22%. Cerus Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $9 consensus price target and a 64.23% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Otonomy Inc. is looking more favorable than Cerus Corporation, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares and 69.1% of Cerus Corporation shares. 0.28% are Otonomy Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Cerus Corporation has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. has stronger performance than Cerus Corporation

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cerus Corporation.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.